German Police Detain Croatian Accused Of Killings During Yugoslav Civil War

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

German Police Detain Croatian Accused of Killings During Yugoslav Civil War

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) German Federal Police on Friday said it has apprehended and put in custody a man of Croatian origin suspected of involvement in a series of killings during the Yugoslav conflict.

"On the morning of March 4, 2021, a 65-year-old Croat was provisionally arrested by the federal police at Frankfurt Airport upon his arrival from Belgrade," the police said in a statement. 

It specified that the detainee was suspected of committing a "quadruple collective murder" during the Yugoslav civil war and was previously sought by Zagreb.

Thus, the suspect's detention was based on a European arrest warrant from Croatia, seeking his extradition, the police explained.

The conflict in Yugoslavia, a former European country, resulted in its breakup into several separate countries, including Slovenia, Macedonia, Croatia, Serbia, and Montenegro at the end of the twentieth century. Later in 2008, the partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia.

