German Police Detain Man for Plotting Terrorist Attack on Muslims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) A 21-year-old man has been detained in the northwestern German city of Hildesheim for plotting a Christchurch-style terrorist attack on Muslims, the prosecutor's office in the state of Lower Saxony said Monday.

"The available information shows that the accused, who was taken into custody..., has long nurtured the idea of committing an attack and killing numerous people to gain media attention," a press release read.

The suspect shared his plan in an anonymous online chat on May 29 and was arrested the following day. He referenced the 2019 shooting at two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch, saying he wanted to do something similar.

"He said his goal was to kill Muslims," the press release said.

During a search of his property police found electronic documents of far-right extremist nature and weapons that prosecutors believe had been bought as part of preparations for the attack.

The counterterrorism department of the prosecutor's office in Celle has taken over the investigation. The suspect has been charged with causing a disturbance by threatening to commit a criminal act and financing terrorism by buying guns.