UrduPoint.com

German Police Evacuate People From Residential Area In Berlin To Disarm WWII US Bomb

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 02:10 PM

German Police Evacuate People From Residential Area in Berlin to Disarm WWII US Bomb

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Berlin police on Monday started evacuation of residents from the Moabit neighborhood to disarm an American World War II bomb discovered last week.

"The World War II bomb found in Moabit is of the American type. It has two detonators and probably cannot be retrieved.

Our experts from the state criminal police department will detonate it on the spot in a controlled manner," the police said in a statement on Twitter.

The experts will not take action until people are evacuated from the 500-meter (1,640 feet) exclusion zone. The residents will be provided with a transfer to a place for temporary stay, the police emphasized.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Berlin Criminals World War From

Recent Stories

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

2 hours ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

2 hours ago
 Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.