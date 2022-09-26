German Police Evacuate People From Residential Area in Berlin to Disarm WWII US Bomb

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Berlin police on Monday started evacuation of residents from the Moabit neighborhood to disarm an American World War II bomb discovered last week.

"The World War II bomb found in Moabit is of the American type. It has two detonators and probably cannot be retrieved.

Our experts from the state criminal police department will detonate it on the spot in a controlled manner," the police said in a statement on Twitter.

The experts will not take action until people are evacuated from the 500-meter (1,640 feet) exclusion zone. The residents will be provided with a transfer to a place for temporary stay, the police emphasized.