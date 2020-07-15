German Police Find 31 Illegal Migrants in Refrigeration Truck on Czech Border - Reports

The German police and customs service found 31 undocumented migrants hiding in a refrigeration truck on the country's border with China, the Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk public broadcaster reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The German police and customs service found 31 undocumented migrants hiding in a refrigeration truck on the country's border with China, the Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk public broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Unknown people tried to smuggle the migrants in a Turkish refrigeration truck, where the latter were hiding between boxes with fruit and vegetables. The status of the migrants has not been reported.

The broadcaster stated that German law enforcement officers have begun an investigation into the incident.

In October, the Essex police found the bodies of 39 people, later identified as Vietnamese nationals, frozen to death in a truck that arrived in the UK from Belgium.