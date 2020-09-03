German Police Find Bodies Of 5 Children In Town Of Solingen - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:26 PM
German police found bodies of five children in a house in Germany's western city of Solingen, Focus outlet reported on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) German police found bodies of five children in a house in Germany's western city of Solingen, Focus outlet reported on Thursday.
The police spokesperson told the outlet that the house is located on Hasselstrasse, but gave no further details.