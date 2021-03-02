German Police Find Unsettling Far-Right Manifesto After Arresting Soldier - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) A manifesto hinting at right-wing extremism and possibly attacks was found in a bag belonging to a German soldier who was arrested over the weekend, media said Tuesday.

Police in the town of Hanau near Frankfurt said earlier that a 21-year-old soldier was arrested on Saturday for illegally hoarding weapons and ammunition and expressing far-right sympathies. His 60-year-old father was also detained, while a 20-year-old brother handed himself in.

A gym bag belonging to the soldier was discovered at the home of his ex-partner, who tipped off the police about his shady dealings. The bag contained a manifesto titled "How power can be seized in Germany," according to Der Spiegel.

The obscure written document was reportedly penned by the suspect, identified in the daily as Tim F.

It contained indications of a "possible violent action." Further extremist literature, including books and flyers, was found at his military quarters.

The paper said he planned to build a pipe bomb and removed an ounce of explosive material from old munitions to this end. It cited his former girlfriend as saying that the soldier used to walk around the neighborhood armed with a weapon and spoke of violence against migrants.

The arrest comes amid concerns about a rise in extremist sentiment in the German armed forces. The parliamentary commissioner for the military said last week that the number of far-right incidents in Bundeswehr rose to 477 last year from 363 in 2019.