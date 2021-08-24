German police launch 'attempted murder' probe over university poisoning

German police launched an investigation into "attempted murder" on Tuesday after a poisoning at a university left one student in a critical condition and six others in need of medical attention

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :German police launched an investigation into "attempted murder" on Tuesday after a poisoning at a university left one student in a critical condition and six others in need of medical attention.

The victims at the Technical University Darmstadt had consumed food or drink, to which a "harmful substance" had been introduced, notably via packets of milk and containers of water.