German police launch operation after death threats to pro-vaccine politician

German police and special forces on Wednesday launched an operation in Dresden after death threats were issued against a top politician who backed coronavirus vaccines, authorities said

The security forces in Saxony acted following the threats from an anti-vaccine group against state premier Michael Kretschmer. "Statements from certain members of the group suggested they might have real weapons," police said in a statement.