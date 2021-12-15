UrduPoint.com

German Police Launch Probe Into Alleged Plans To Assassinate Saxony Head - Police

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:45 PM

German Police Launch Probe Into Alleged Plans to Assassinate Saxony Head - Police

German police and special forces are carrying out searches as part of a probe into alleged plans to assassinate Saxony Minister President Michael Kretschmer, which were discussed in a group chat on Telegram, Saxony police said on Wednesday morning

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) German police and special forces are carrying out searches as part of a probe into alleged plans to assassinate Saxony Minister President Michael Kretschmer, which were discussed in a group chat on Telegram, Saxony police said on Wednesday morning.

"A probe is currently underway in Dresden, headed by the Saxony Criminal Police Department and with the participation of special forces. Searches are underway in other cities too," the state's police said on Twitter.

According to the police, the investigation was opened after plans to assassinate Kretschmer were discussed in a group chat on the popular instant messaging app.

The chat, dated December 7, was initially uncovered by journalists working for the broadcaster ZDF.

Related Topics

Police Twitter German Dresden December Criminals

Recent Stories

Excise team seized two kg heroin, one arrested

Excise team seized two kg heroin, one arrested

32 seconds ago
 Pakistan known for large spectrum of traditional s ..

Pakistan known for large spectrum of traditional sports

36 seconds ago
 US threatens new measures against Myanmar junta

US threatens new measures against Myanmar junta

9 minutes ago
 PAF pays tributes 1971 War martyrs; Tamgha-i-Jurra ..

PAF pays tributes 1971 War martyrs; Tamgha-i-Jurrat recipients

9 minutes ago
 Russia's Ryabkov, US' Donfried Met in Moscow to Di ..

Russia's Ryabkov, US' Donfried Met in Moscow to Discuss Int'l Issues

9 minutes ago
 Ten Dead, 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsized o ..

Ten Dead, 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsized off Malaysian Coast - Rescue Se ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.