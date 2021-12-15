German Police Launch Probe Into Alleged Plans to Assassinate Saxony Head - Police

German police and special forces are carrying out searches as part of a probe into alleged plans to assassinate Saxony Minister President Michael Kretschmer, which were discussed in a group chat on Telegram, Saxony police said on Wednesday morning

"A probe is currently underway in Dresden, headed by the Saxony Criminal Police Department and with the participation of special forces. Searches are underway in other cities too," the state's police said on Twitter.

According to the police, the investigation was opened after plans to assassinate Kretschmer were discussed in a group chat on the popular instant messaging app.

The chat, dated December 7, was initially uncovered by journalists working for the broadcaster ZDF.