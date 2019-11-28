German Police Offer $550,000 Bounty for Tips on Dresden Jewelry Heist

UrduPoint.com
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) German police promised on Thursday to pay $550,000 for tips leading to the arrest of jewelry robbers who broke this week into Dresden's landmark Green Vault treasury.

"The police and the prosecutor's office have set aside a reward to the tune of 500,000 Euros for clues that will help solve the crime and identify or arrest the criminals or find the stolen goods," Police Saxony said in a statement.

A special team of 40, working under the Department for Organized Crime, is probing the robbery that happened in the main city of the eastern state of Saxony on Monday morning.

Police said the offer of money showed that investigators were determined to "leave no stone unturned in order to crack this case."

A manhunt is underway for four suspects. Security cameras showed one person smash a glass display at the former royal palace and snatch over $1 billion worth of historic treasures. Among the jewel-encrusted relics was a 49-carat Dresden white diamond.

