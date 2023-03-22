UrduPoint.com

German Police Officer Shot In Mass Raid Targeting Far-Right Group - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) A German police officer was shot Wednesday during sweeping raids across the country that targeted people associated with a far-right group, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said.

"The Federal Public Prosecutor General authorized searches at 20 properties today. The measure targeted circles associated with Reichsbuerger (Citizens of the Reich)," Buschmann said on social media.

"A police officer was injured in the process. Firearms regulators are responsible for disarming Reichsbuerger," he added.

The shootout took place in the southwestern city of Reutlingen, German media reported.

NDR broadcaster said the officer was wounded lightly by a person who stood as a witness in the investigation into the group, known for defying post-war federal governments. The shooter faces attempted murder charges.

Searches were reportedly conducted at properties of 19 people, including current police and military personnel, in at least seven states and Switzerland. The raids follow one of the largest police operations in modern German history that saw 25 arrested in Germany, Austria and Italy in December.

