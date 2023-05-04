UrduPoint.com

German Police Open Probe Into Leaked Details Of Zelenskyy's Visit

Published May 04, 2023 | 09:25 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) German police launched an investigation on Thursday into a suspected breach of confidentiality after details of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's planned visit to Berlin was leaked to the media.

"The fact that headlines were prioritized over trustworthiness of the Berlin police cannot be tolerated. That is why I tasked the regional criminal department to investigate the breach of confidentiality," Berlin Police chief Barbara Slowik said.

The Berliner Tageszeitung daily was the first to report on Zelenskyy's unannounced visit set for mid-May.

He has been making surprise trips to European countries in a bid to drum up support of his country's offensive.

The Berlin newspaper pointed to an unnamed police member as the source of the leak. It reported that Zelenskyy is expected to come to Berlin on May 13 and meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz before going to Aachen where he will be awarded the Charlemagne prize.

The Ukrainian presidential office called the leak irresponsible. It told German media that the state trip could be canceled over security concerns.

