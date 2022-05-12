UrduPoint.com

German Police Prevent Nazi Terrorist Attack At School In Essen City - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 09:31 PM

German Police Prevent Nazi Terrorist Attack at School in Essen City - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) German police prevented a suspected Nazi terrorist attack at a local secondary school in the western city of Essen that was allegedly planned by a 16-year-old teenager, media reported on Thursday.

According to German newspaper Bild, law enforcement decided to detain the alleged perpetrator a student of a school with about 800 pupils after his classmate told the police about the purported attempt to commit crime.

At 4:20 local time (02:20 GMT) on Thursday, a special task force reportedly stormed the place of residence of the suspect an apartment building in the Borbeck district.

Police found crossbows, home-made weapons and 16 pipe bombs, including a dangerous nail-filled bomb in the teenager's apartment, the newspaper reported.

During the search, the police also found a manifesto containing xenophobic ideas, indicating right-wing extremist views of the alleged perpetrator, the report said.

In addition, according to Bild, German policemen cordoned off the school building to ensure that no explosive device was planted at the educational institution by the suspect.

