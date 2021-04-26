German Police Probe Nurse for Replacing COVID-19 Vaccine With Saline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Police in northern Germany said Sunday that they were probing a medical worker at a Red Cross immunization center for replacing coronavirus vaccine with saline solution.

"The woman was tasked with preparing syringes for vaccination and replaced the vaccine that she dropped with saline solution in six cases," a press statement read.

The woman explained that she did not want to inform her superiors about the wasted Pfizer vaccine. She later confessed her action to a colleague, who informed the authorities.

Sven Ambrosy, the top official in the Friesland district, said that he was shocked by the findings and had ordered two people to be present during any manipulation involving vaccines.

The woman faces a charge of inflicting bodily harm, the police said, despite saline solution posing no health risk.

Some 200 people received a shot around the time of the swap. The authorities have set up a hotline and plan to test them for antibodies to determine who was not immunized.