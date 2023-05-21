German Police Probe Suspected Poisoning of 2 Russian Conference Participants - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) Police in Berlin launched an investigation after two Russians who participated in a conference in Germany in late April reported health issues that could suggest possible poisoning, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported, citing police.

The report said that two female participants, referred to as "opposition journalists," complained about health problems and one of them expressed suspicion of poisoning.

"A case has been opened based on the available information," a police spokesman was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The state criminal police office provided no further information, citing the ongoing proceedings.