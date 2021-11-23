German Police Report 4.4% Rise in Domestic Violence in 2020

The number of cases of partner-on-partner violence in German households rose 4.4% in 2020 from the previous year, the head of the national criminal police said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The number of cases of partner-on-partner violence in German households rose 4.4% in 2020 from the previous year, the head of the national criminal police said on Tuesday.

"We again witnessed a rise in the number of victims of violence within partnerships. This is why action against domestic violence, which disproportionately affects women, remains in the police crosshairs," Holger Muench told reporters in Berlin.

There were 148,031 victims of domestic violence last year, more than 80% of them women, according to an annual police report. Ex-partners committed almost 38% of the crimes. Figures show that 139 women and 30 men were killed.

"An average 13 women are assaulted by their partners in Germany every hour.

A woman dies at the hands of her current of former partner every two-and-a-half days," Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said during the report's presentation.

Muench said there was no clarity as to what impact coronavirus lockdowns had on the statistics. The number of domestic violence crimes rose during the first lockdown in April and May year-on-year but declined during the second one in November and December.

Muench said victims might have found it harder to report the attacks, which also went unnoticed by neighbors. Petra Soechting, the head of a hotline service for women, said they handled 51,000 cases during lockdowns, up 15% from 2019.