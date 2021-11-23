UrduPoint.com

German Police Report 4.4% Rise In Domestic Violence In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 49 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 10:14 PM

German Police Report 4.4% Rise in Domestic Violence in 2020

The number of cases of partner-on-partner violence in German households rose 4.4% in 2020 from the previous year, the head of the national criminal police said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The number of cases of partner-on-partner violence in German households rose 4.4% in 2020 from the previous year, the head of the national criminal police said on Tuesday.

"We again witnessed a rise in the number of victims of violence within partnerships. This is why action against domestic violence, which disproportionately affects women, remains in the police crosshairs," Holger Muench told reporters in Berlin.

There were 148,031 victims of domestic violence last year, more than 80% of them women, according to an annual police report. Ex-partners committed almost 38% of the crimes. Figures show that 139 women and 30 men were killed.

"An average 13 women are assaulted by their partners in Germany every hour.

A woman dies at the hands of her current of former partner every two-and-a-half days," Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said during the report's presentation.

Muench said there was no clarity as to what impact coronavirus lockdowns had on the statistics. The number of domestic violence crimes rose during the first lockdown in April and May year-on-year but declined during the second one in November and December.

Muench said victims might have found it harder to report the attacks, which also went unnoticed by neighbors. Petra Soechting, the head of a hotline service for women, said they handled 51,000 cases during lockdowns, up 15% from 2019.

Related Topics

Police German Germany Berlin April May November December Criminals Women 2019 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Update: UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews ..

Update: UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews Business Council Agreement

3 minutes ago
 Cross-border partnerships crucial to mitigating cl ..

Cross-border partnerships crucial to mitigating climate crisis, decarbonising en ..

18 minutes ago
 Tokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling in Asia ..

Tokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling in Asia-Pacific Aimed Against Japan

5 seconds ago
 European Commission Proposes Mechanism for Swift R ..

European Commission Proposes Mechanism for Swift Restrictions Against Transport ..

4 minutes ago
 EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vo ..

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

4 minutes ago
 Nigeria lose Napoli's Osimhen for Africa Cup of Na ..

Nigeria lose Napoli's Osimhen for Africa Cup of Nations

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.