German Police Report Looting In Flooded Areas

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 09:41 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Police in western Germany reported on Thursday cases of looting and burglary in areas hit by severe flooding.

Shops and houses in the flooded areas, whose inhabitants have been evacuated, were broken into by looters, according to police of the North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate states.

Shop robbery was registered in the town of Stolberg near Aachen, with one person detained and witnesses being interviewed about three other episodes.

Western and southwestern German regions were affected by the downpour brought to the country by the Bernd cyclone on Monday. The latest reported death toll stood at 42, with many more missing.

