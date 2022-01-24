German Police Reports Large-Scale Operation In Heidelberg Town, Several People Injured
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) A large-scale police operation is underway in the town Heidelberg in southwestern Germany, several people were injured, the reasons were not specified, the Mannheim police said on Monday.
"Heidelberg: there is a large-scale operation ... Several people were injured. Police and rescue services are on the site," the police tweeted.