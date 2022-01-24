UrduPoint.com

German Police Reports Large-Scale Operation In Heidelberg Town, Several People Injured

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

German Police Reports Large-Scale Operation in Heidelberg Town, Several People Injured

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) A large-scale police operation is underway in the town Heidelberg in southwestern Germany, several people were injured, the reasons were not specified, the Mannheim police said on Monday.

"Heidelberg: there is a large-scale operation ... Several people were injured. Police and rescue services are on the site," the police tweeted.

Related Topics

Injured Police Germany Heidelberg Mannheim SITE

Recent Stories

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

10 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

30 minutes ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

1 minute ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

1 minute ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

1 minute ago
 SMEDA extends date for 'Growth-Stage Start-Up' gra ..

SMEDA extends date for 'Growth-Stage Start-Up' grants

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.