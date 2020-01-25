German Police Say All Victims of Rot am See Shooting Were German Citizens

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) All victims of the shooting in Germany's southwestern town of Rot am See are German citizens, the police of the neighboring city of Aalen said in a press release on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the Aalen police said that the man who has opened fire in Rot am See is believed to be a 26-year-old German citizen who had links to the victims or at least to some of them. The shooter's mother and father were among the victims.

"Both the accused person and the victims are German citizens," the press release said.

Meanwhile, there is no information about the motives of the crime. The shooter had a gun permit.

The shooting took place in a cafe earlier in the day. According to the police, three men and three women were killed. Two injured people have already received medical assistance, and the life of one more injured person is still at risk.

The police added that the shooter had voluntarily made a phone call to the police to say he had killed several people.