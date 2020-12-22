German Police Say Carrying Out Searches in Berlin on Suspicion of Terrorist Attack Plot

UrduPoint.com
German police said Tuesday they had been carrying out searches in Berlin on suspicion of a terrorist attack plot and identified a person of interest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) German police said Tuesday they had been carrying out searches in Berlin on suspicion of a terrorist attack plot and identified a person of interest.

"The man wanted since December 18 has now been identified.

It is a 67-year-old who was recognized by several witnesses," the Berlin police tweeted.

A few hours earlier the police said they had been carrying out searches "since 6 a.m." for a person suspected of Islamist tendencies and preparing "a serious crime."

Berlin's Office of Prosecutor General tweeted several minutes earlier that the Islamist-motivated bomb attack had not been confirmed, but the investigation continued.

