German Police Say Carrying Out Searches in Berlin on Suspicion of Terrorist Attack Plot

Tue 22nd December 2020 | 02:33 PM
German police said Tuesday they had been carrying out searches in Berlin on suspicion of a terrorist attack plot and identified a person of interest
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) German police said Tuesday they had been carrying out searches in Berlin on suspicion of a terrorist attack plot and identified a person of interest.
"The man wanted since December 18 has now been identified.
It is a 67-year-old who was recognized by several witnesses," the Berlin police tweeted.
A few hours earlier the police said they had been carrying out searches "since 6 a.m." for a person suspected of Islamist tendencies and preparing "a serious crime."
Berlin's Office of Prosecutor General tweeted several minutes earlier that the Islamist-motivated bomb attack had not been confirmed, but the investigation continued.