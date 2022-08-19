UrduPoint.com

German Police Say Defused WWII Bomb In Berlin, Residents Allowed To Return Home

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 03:00 PM

German Police Say Defused WWII Bomb in Berlin, Residents Allowed to Return Home

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) German police defused an unexploded WWII bomb, which was discovered during construction works in Berlin on Thursday evening, and allowed 12,000 evacuated residents to return home, the Berlin police said on Friday.

The 500-kilogram (110 Pounds) WWII air bomb was found on Thursday at around 11.45 a.m. local time (09:45 GMT) during construction works in the Friedrichshain district, a popular tourist area. Nearby roads were closed and several railways stations suspended their service as a precaution. A total of 12,000 people were evacuated from the exclusion zone, with an emergency shelter set up at the Mercedes-Benz arena.

"Our specialists from the criminal police office removed both detonators (of the air bomb) with a high-pressure water jet cutter and blew them up on site. The WWII bomb has been defused," the Berlin police said on Twitter, adding that all restrictions in the Friedrichshain district were lifted and citizens can return home.

The defused bomb will be taken to the explosion site in Berlin's Grunewald district, the police said.

