German Police Say Found Body of Refugee Near Polish Border

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Police officers in Germany's Saxony on Friday found a body of a refugee in an abandoned car near the border with Poland, according to a police press release.

Law enforcement officers received an eyewitness report on Friday morning about a group of about 30 people, presumably migrants, who had crossed the border near the town of Gorlitz in the country's east. Several police units were dispatched to the scene.

The police reportedly found a group of migrants who had climbed out of the car that was transporting them, but there were no traces of the driver.

"There, the officers noticed a lifeless body. The ambulance doctor, after attempting to resuscitate, declared death. The man's identity has not yet been established," the press release said.

The rest of the migrants are currently monitored by the Federal police.

The police are searching for the driver of the car that had transported refugees across the border, the statement added.