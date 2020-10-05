UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Police Say Probing Jewish Student Attack As Attempted Murder

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:45 PM

German police say probing Jewish student attack as attempted murder

German investigators said Monday they were probing an attack on a Jewish student outside a synagogue in the northwestern city of Hamburg as attempted murder with anti-Semitic intent

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :German investigators said Monday they were probing an attack on a Jewish student outside a synagogue in the northwestern city of Hamburg as attempted murder with anti-Semitic intent.

The suspect, who has been arrested, was dressed in combat fatigues and had a piece of paper with a hand-drawn swastika in his pocket, said police and prosecutors in a statement.

"The current assessment of the situation suggests that this is an anti-Semitic motivated attack," they said, adding that investigators are treating it as a "attempted murder with grievous bodily harm".

hmn/mfp/wdb

Related Topics

Murder Attack Police German Student Hamburg Jew

Recent Stories

Having daughters is a sign that God is happy, says ..

14 minutes ago

Berlin Police Say Pepper Spray Used on Protesters ..

2 minutes ago

Greek-Turkish Hot-Line Established as Part of NATO ..

2 minutes ago

Kalima hosts seminar on scientific translation, it ..

32 minutes ago

Biden Expands Lead in Polls After Debate, Trump CO ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Working on COVID-19 Medication Based on Don ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.