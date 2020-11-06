UrduPoint.com
German Police Say Raiding Flats, Offices Over Vienna Attack

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:24 PM

German police say raiding flats, offices over Vienna attack

Police said Friday they are raiding apartments and offices in Germany over possible links to the Austrian State sympathiser who went on a deadly gun rampage in central Vienna

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Police said Friday they are raiding apartments and offices in Germany over possible links to the Austrian State sympathiser who went on a deadly gun rampage in central Vienna.

The sites in Osnabrueck, Kassel as well as in Pinneberg area that were searched belong to four people, who "are not believed to be involved in the attack," said the Federal criminal agency.

"But there may be links to the alleged assasin," it added on Twitter.

