German Police Say Searching Homes Of Suspected Islamists In Cologne, Dueren

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:41 PM

German Police Say Searching Homes of Suspected Islamists in Cologne, Dueren

A police operation is underway in the homes of suspected Islamists in the western German cities of Cologne and Dueren on Thursday, according to the Cologne polic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) A police operation is underway in the homes of suspected Islamists in the western German cities of Cologne and Dueren on Thursday, according to the Cologne police.

The searches started at 4 a.m. local time (2:00 GMT), the police statement, published on Presseportal.de, said.

The operation was launched after security agencies shared with the police information suggesting that the suspects were engaged in possible terrorist activity.

The investigation, the police note, centers around an apartment in Dueren, in which law enforcement officers are looking for "specific evidence" indicating that the suspects were planning a terror attack.

