German Police Search Residence of Person Allegedly Linked to Halle Shooter - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) German police on Wednesday raided the apartment of a Moenchengladbach resident who distributed online a manifesto written by the main suspect in the Halle synagogue attack case, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

According to the publication, the person was also visited by the police at the end of last week.

The unnamed Moenchengladbach resident is suspected of inciting hatred. Almost immediately after the synagogue attack, he uploaded the shooter's manifesto to the internet. He is now suspected of being linked to the suspected shooter and being aware about the impending attack. In his defense, the unnamed resident has said he was not familiar with the shooter and that he even adhered to left-wing views.

German authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the Halle shooter might have had accomplices or that someone might have known about his plans. One of the main reasons for such suspicions is the attacker's impressive arsenal. The prosecutor general's office has considered that the attacker could have been assisted in preparing said arsenal and is currently verifying this theory.

The attack occurred on October 9 during celebrations of Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days of the year in Judaism. Two people were killed � a 40-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man � and two others were injured. There were dozens of people inside the synagogue at the moment of the attack.