Open Menu

German Police Shoot Man Wielding Weapons Ahead Of Euros Match

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2024 | 12:50 AM

German police shoot man wielding weapons ahead of Euros match

Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) German police shot and injured a man after he threatened passers-by and officers with a hammer and a Molotov cocktail ahead of a Euro 2024 match in Hamburg on Sunday, officials said.

"At around midday on Sunday (1000 GMT), a man threatened several passers-by and police officers with a slate hammer and a Molotov cocktail," police said in a statement.

Police then shot and injured the attacker, who "may have been having a psychiatric crisis", the statement added.

Hamburg was thronging with football fans at the time ahead of the Euro 2024 match between Poland and the Netherlands.

However, police said there was no indication of a link to the Euro 2024 clash.

The man came out of a snack bar holding the weapons and approached passers-by and police at the scene "in a threatening manner", the police said.

When he did not comply with a request to put them down, police shot at him.

A police spokesman told AFP he was shot in the leg.

He was treated by first-aiders at the scene and then taken to hospital.

The suspect has been identified as a 39-year-old German man, the police said, adding that his motive was not known.

Police said earlier on X, formerly Twitter, that the incident had triggered a "major operation" in the city's St Pauli district.

It happened near the Reeperbahn station, more than a kilometre away from the city's official fan zone.

Related Topics

Football Injured Police Twitter Threatened German Hamburg Man Poland Netherlands Euro May Sunday From

Recent Stories

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

16 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

1 day ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

1 day ago
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

1 day ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

1 day ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

1 day ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

1 day ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

1 day ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

1 day ago

More Stories From World