German Police Slam 'Gawkers' For Blocking Rescue Efforts In Flooded Ahrweiler

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Police in the German city of Koblenz accused curious onlookers of blocking rescue services responding to a catastrophic flooding, which has claimed at least 90 lives in the worst-hit Ahrweiler district.

Record rainfall caused the Ahr River to burst its banks this week, destroying homes, upending cars and collapsing a bridge in the commune in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

"Onlookers are blocking streets in Ahrweiler district, in particular in Friedrichstrasse. This causes temporary traffic disruption.

Those who aren't helping rescue services... are gawkers!" the police tweeted.

Police closed several streets in the area after the extreme weather snapped electrical and phone cables. Work is underway throughout Ahrweiler to clear up debris and mudslides brought about by the flashflood.

Rhineland-Palatinate governor Malu Dreyer announced the launch of a donation account for those willing to contribute money to the crisis areas. The Ahrweiler administration pleaded with volunteers to stop offering help and supplies.

