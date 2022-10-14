UrduPoint.com

German Police Snap First Underwater Photos Of Nord Stream Leak - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 09:33 PM

German Police Snap First Underwater Photos of Nord Stream Leak - Reports

German federal police took underwater pictures of a ruptured Nord Stream pipeline for the first time since pressure in both gas connections dropped abruptly in late September, German media said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) German Federal police took underwater pictures of a ruptured Nord Stream pipeline for the first time since pressure in both gas connections dropped abruptly in late September, German media said Friday.

A military underwater drone shot photos of an 8-meter (26 foot) gash, public broadcaster ARD cited government sources as saying. It could only be caused by an explosive charge, they claimed.

Both Nord Stream 1 and 2 were hit in several places, leaving only one of the four natural gas pipelines operable. There was gas in all pipelines when leaks occurred in the Danish and Swedish waters despite a pause in deliveries to Germany.

Germany and its Nordic neighbors were initially planning a joint investigation of what they believe was an act of sabotage but ARD reported that Sweden had opted out and each country was doing its own probe.

Germany sent a federal police team to one of the sites of leaks this week but no divers were reportedly deployed because they did not have suitable equipment to dive 70 meters. The mission handed over the findings and photos to the federal prosecutor's office in charge of the probe.

Related Topics

Drone Police German Germany Nord Sweden September Gas Media All Government

Recent Stories

EU Provides Over $97Mln to IMF Poverty Reduction T ..

EU Provides Over $97Mln to IMF Poverty Reduction Trust - Statement

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court summons 4 DCs over stubble burni ..

Lahore High Court summons 4 DCs over stubble burning incidents

2 minutes ago
 Relief goods distributed among flood affectees

Relief goods distributed among flood affectees

2 minutes ago
 Dr Al-Issa concludes visit, departs for Saudi Arab ..

Dr Al-Issa concludes visit, departs for Saudi Arabia

2 minutes ago
 Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman visits NADRA Sw ..

Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman visits NADRA Swift Centre

26 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Jav ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Javed Latif

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.