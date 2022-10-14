German Police Snap First Underwater Photos of Nord Stream Leak - Reports

German federal police took underwater pictures of a ruptured Nord Stream pipeline for the first time since pressure in both gas connections dropped abruptly in late September, German media said Friday

A military underwater drone shot photos of an 8-meter (26 foot) gash, public broadcaster ARD cited government sources as saying. It could only be caused by an explosive charge, they claimed.

Both Nord Stream 1 and 2 were hit in several places, leaving only one of the four natural gas pipelines operable. There was gas in all pipelines when leaks occurred in the Danish and Swedish waters despite a pause in deliveries to Germany.

Germany and its Nordic neighbors were initially planning a joint investigation of what they believe was an act of sabotage but ARD reported that Sweden had opted out and each country was doing its own probe.

Germany sent a federal police team to one of the sites of leaks this week but no divers were reportedly deployed because they did not have suitable equipment to dive 70 meters. The mission handed over the findings and photos to the federal prosecutor's office in charge of the probe.