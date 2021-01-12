UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Police Take Down 'world's Largest Darknet Marketplace'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 02:58 PM

German police take down 'world's largest darknet marketplace'

German police have taken down the "world's largest" darknet marketplace, whose Australian alleged operator used it to sell drugs, stolen credit card data and malware, prosecutors said Tuesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :German police have taken down the "world's largest" darknet marketplace, whose Australian alleged operator used it to sell drugs, stolen credit card data and malware, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Police in the northern city of Oldenburg "were able to arrest the alleged operator of suspected world's largest illegal marketplace on the darknet, the DarkMarket, at the weekend," prosecutors said in a statement"Investigators were able to shut down the marketplace and turn off the server on Monday," they added, calling it an international law enforcement operation.

Related Topics

World Police Drugs German Oldenburg

Recent Stories

Pak Navy submarines’ missiles successfully hit t ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Lymphoma Patient Acquired 18 COVID-19 Muta ..

19 minutes ago

Israel's active COVID-19 cases hit record high of ..

19 minutes ago

Six more corona patients die in Faisalabad

19 minutes ago

PHA to organize 'Jashan-e-Baharan' festival

21 minutes ago

Caracas to Host Russian-Venezuelan Intergovernment ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.