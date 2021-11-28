UrduPoint.com

German Police Thwart Illegal COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 01:30 PM

German Police Thwart Illegal COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) German police intercepted a vaccination campaign run at a Lubeck airport with a vaccine that was not approved for use, the Lubeck police department said.

According to German media, the airport is owned by German doctor and entrepreneur Winfried Stocker who developed his own vaccine against COVID-19.

At around 03:00 p.m. (02:00 p.m.

GMT) on Saturday, patrolling police officers noticed around 80 people gathered in front of the building of the small airport and over time, their number grew, the statement by the police said. The vaccination against COVID-19 with the unapproved drug was carried out in an office space specially prepared for this purpose.

It is estimated that around 50 people were inoculated with the substance prior to police interference.

Related Topics

Police German Doctor Lubeck Media Airport P

Recent Stories

Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid ..

Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid strain

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039 ..

Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&# ..

UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE, the future is now December 2

Local Press: UAE, the future is now December 2

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 260.67 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 260.67 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.