German Police Tighten Security Measures After Vienna Attacks - Police Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The German Federal Police have enhanced security measures after a terrorist attack was carried out in the capital of neighboring Austria and at least one shooter escaped, and special attention is being paid to border control, security in railway transport and search activity, the police press service told Sputnik.

"Regarding the incident, the Federal Police have increased [security] measures in the sphere of their activities in accordance with the situation's demands. First of all, this includes reinforced search activity along the internal border and in the sphere of the police activities in railway transport," the police said.

The press service added that the police did not reveal the details of the operations for tactical reasons.

On Monday night, gunmen opened fire in several locations in the Austrian capital, killing at least four people and leaving several others injured. One of the attackers was shot by the police, at least one escaped. According to Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).