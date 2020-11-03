UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Police Tighten Security Measures After Vienna Attacks - Police Press Service

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:10 PM

German Police Tighten Security Measures After Vienna Attacks - Police Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The German Federal Police have enhanced security measures after a terrorist attack was carried out in the capital of neighboring Austria and at least one shooter escaped, and special attention is being paid to border control, security in railway transport and search activity, the police press service told Sputnik.

"Regarding the incident, the Federal Police have increased [security] measures in the sphere of their activities in accordance with the situation's demands. First of all, this includes reinforced search activity along the internal border and in the sphere of the police activities in railway transport," the police said.

The press service added that the police did not reveal the details of the operations for tactical reasons.

On Monday night, gunmen opened fire in several locations in the Austrian capital, killing at least four people and leaving several others injured. One of the attackers was shot by the police, at least one escaped. According to Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire Police Russia Interior Minister Austria Border All

Recent Stories

US elections 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans will ..

28 minutes ago

Vivo Launches V20 SE in Pakistan, Premium Smartpho ..

28 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives COVID-19 vaccine

28 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler: Flag Day commemorates determination to ..

43 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah for fourth time in ass ..

56 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.89 a barrel M ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.