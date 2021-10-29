UrduPoint.com

German Police Union Boss Warns Of Looming Border Security 'Collapse'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 10:33 PM

German Police Union Boss Warns of Looming Border Security 'Collapse'

The head of a German police trade union warned Friday that national border security was at risk of collapsing as hundreds of migrants seek to enter through Poland from Belarus

Outgoing Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the Bild newspaper this week that the number of illegal crossings passed the 1,000 mark on Monday for the first time in years.

Outgoing Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the Bild newspaper this week that the number of illegal crossings passed the 1,000 mark on Monday for the first time in years.

"It's a warning call that can't be ignored for another 14 days, unless we want to see another collapse like the one on the southern border in 2015," Heiko Teggatz, of Germany's second largest police trade union DPolG, told the paper.

Teggatz said illegal migrants were coming in every day through the eastern and south borders as well as by air. He said he wrote a letter to Seehofer urging him to bring back temporary controls on the internal border with Poland.

