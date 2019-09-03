UrduPoint.com
German Police Working To Identify Nationality Of Berlin Murder Suspect - Russian Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:24 AM

German Police Working to Identify Nationality of Berlin Murder Suspect - Russian Embassy

The German police are trying to identify the nationality of a man suspected of shooting a Georgian citizen dead in Berlin last month, the Russian Embassy said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The German police are trying to identify the nationality of a man suspected of shooting a Georgian citizen dead in Berlin last month, the Russian Embassy said Monday.

"Law enforcers are conducting a procedure to check if he has Russian citizenship," a spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Germany told reporters.

He said Russian diplomats visited the suspect last Tuesday at his own request and provided him with consular assistance.

"The embassy is in contact with the German law enforcement agencies. We urge you to wait for the results of the investigation to avoid speculation and false reporting," the spokesman added.

Police said on August 24 that they had detained a 39-year-old Russian suspected of killing a 40-year-old Georgian in a park in the central Moabit district in Berlin a day before. The victim reportedly died of a gunshot wound to his head.

Media reports soon appeared suggesting that the shooting bore the traces of a planned murder by a professional, who might have been hired by a foreign power or criminals, with further reports pointing to the Russian government. The spokesman for the Russian president denied its involvement.

