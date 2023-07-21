Open Menu

German Politician Says Increasing Bundeswehr Personnel To 203,000 By 2031 Not Enough

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Patrick Ernst Hermann Sensburg, a German politician and the president of the Reservist Association of Deutsche Bundeswehr, said Thursday that the plan to increase the Bundeswehr personnel to 203,000 troops by 2031 was insufficient to defend the country.

The Bundeswehr currently has about 183,000 soldiers, while the plan to increase the military personnel in the army to 203,000 soldiers by 2031 was set under incumbent German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius' predecessor Christine Lambrecht.

"We need to look at what the Bundeswehr needs in terms of manpower to defend the country ... We need much more than 203,000," Sensburg told German broadcaster Das Erste.

He added that the National Security Strategy of Germany set the security of the country and allied countries as the main goal. A significant number of reservists is required, as well as young personnel, to ensure it.

It is important for the Bundeswehr to become attractive to young people, Sensburg believes.

The politician also criticized Berlin's decision to abolish military conscription in 2011, saying: "It was a mistake."

Eva Hoegl, the German Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces, has earlier said that the Bundeswehr will not be able to increase military personnel if recruitment approaches do not change. Hoegl also called for the reintroduction of military conscription in Germany. Lt. Gen. Carsten Breuer, the inspector general of the Bundeswehr, said last week that he saw no need for the return of military conscription.

German newspaper Neue Osnabrucker Zeitung reported in March that more soldiers have been leaving the Bundeswehr than entering the service in the last two years. Last year, the German army was replenished by 18,800 recruits, while 19,500 left military service.

