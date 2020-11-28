UrduPoint.com
German Politician Under Police Protection After Covid Threats

Sat 28th November 2020

A German politician has been placed under police protection after receiving threats over restrictions introduced in his town to fight Covid-19

Thomas Mueller, a lawmaker in hard-hit Hildburghausen in central Germany, learned on Sunday that threats had been made against him, he told the DPA news agency.

Thomas Mueller, a lawmaker in hard-hit Hildburghausen in central Germany, learned on Sunday that threats had been made against him, he told the DPA news agency.

He has been under protection since Thursday after being threatened and insulted on social media, "presumably in connection with the Corona protection measures", police said.

Hildburghausen, a town of 12,000 inhabitants in Thuringia state, has the highest Covid-19 incidence rate in Germany at more than 600 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past week.

The town introduced a strict lockdown on Wednesday, with schools and kindergartens closed and residents only allowed to leave their homes for specific activities such as grocery shopping.

Police used pepper spray to disperse around 400 protesters who had gathered in the town centre on Wednesday evening to show their opposition to the measures.

The protesters, many of whom were not wearing masks, included representatives of the far-right AfD party and supporters of right-wing extremist groups, DPA reported.

Police were also called to a testing centre on Thursday evening after being alerted to calls on social media to block the entrance.

Demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions have grown increasingly tense across Germany in recent weeks, with protesters often clashing with police.

At a rally of nearly 10,000 people in Berlin last week, 77 police officers were injured as they used pepper spray and water cannon to disperse the crowds, making 365 arrests.

Police chief Barbara Slowik told the Tagesspiegel daily that "we have not experienced something like that in decades".

"We are moving away from a very colourful public and are now increasingly dealing with a spectrum of people who generally reject our system and are prepared to use extreme violence," she said.

Some protesters have also been slammed for comparing themselves to Nazi victims, with one young woman telling a demonstration in Hanover she felt "just like Sophie Scholl", the German student executed by the Nazis in 1943 for her role in the resistance.

