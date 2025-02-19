Open Menu

German Poor Feel Ignored Or Stigmatised In Vote Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 01:00 PM

German poor feel ignored or stigmatised in vote campaign

Kiel, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Watching Germany's election campaign, pensioner Renate Krause finds it hard to stomach how some politicians speak about financially struggling people like her, an approach she calls "bashing the poor".

At age 71, the divorced mother of four says she barely scrapes by in her small flat in the northern port city of Kiel. She considers going out for a coffee a rare luxury and can't afford to visit her grandchildren.

Krause, who has joined an anti-poverty campaign group, said she finds it hard to endure the "disdain" voiced by Germany's political class towards those struggling to make ends meet amid surging food prices, power bills and rents.

She is most galled by the centre-right CDU, the frontrunner in Sunday's poll, a party which she said views poverty as simply a "personal fate" that should not be dealt with by the government.

Krause is among more than 13 million people in Germany -- around one in seven in the world's third biggest economy -- classed as living below the poverty line.

If those on the margins and deemed at risk of falling into poverty are included, the number climbs to more than 17 million in the official statistics.

Worst-hit are single mothers, the long-term unemployed and, increasingly, retirees, whose number is ballooning in the fast-ageing country, putting further strain on the pension system.

The Council of Europe last year took the German government to task over poverty levels it considered "disproportionate to the wealth of the country".

And yet, Krause told AFP, the issue has been "largely ignored" by major parties in a campaign dominated by the hot-button topics of immigration and public security.

