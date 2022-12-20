UrduPoint.com

German President Asks Chinese Leader To Influence Putin To End Ukrainian Conflict - Office

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use his influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Ukrainian conflict during a phone conversation, the office of the German president said

"The Federal President emphasised China's and Europe's shared interest in an end to the war, as well as in the preservation of Ukrainian sovereignty and the withdrawal of Russian troops which are needed to achieve this. He asked Xi to use his influence on Russia and urge Putin to act accordingly," the statement read.

According to the president's office, Steinmeier also thanked Xi for rejection of "nuclear threats" allegedly issued by Russia and welcomed the joint message signed by some of the G20 states warning of humanitarian and economic consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.

During the call, the German and Chinese presidents also discussed bilateral relations and the current situation around COVID-19 in China.

"President Xi and I paid tribute to five decades of bilateral relations and engaged in a thorough and constructive discussion of current challenges," Steinmeier said, as quoted in the statement.

The phone conversation took place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Germany.

