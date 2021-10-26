German President Asks Merkel to Continue Activities Until New Chancellor Takes Office

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked Angela Merkel to continue her activities of the chancellor until a successor is appointed, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

"Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked the federal chancellor today to continue handling matters until a successor is appointed.

In accordance with Paragraph 3 of Article 69 of the Basic Law, the request is connected to today's opening of the constituent meeting of the Bundestag of the 20th convocation," Steinmeier's office said.