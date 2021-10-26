UrduPoint.com

German President Asks Merkel To Continue Activities Until New Chancellor Takes Office

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

German President Asks Merkel to Continue Activities Until New Chancellor Takes Office

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked Angela Merkel to continue her activities of the chancellor until a successor is appointed, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

"Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked the federal chancellor today to continue handling matters until a successor is appointed.

In accordance with Paragraph 3 of Article 69 of the Basic Law, the request is connected to today's opening of the constituent meeting of the Bundestag of the 20th convocation," Steinmeier's office said.

Related Topics

German Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Pakistani student contributes to successful launch ..

Pakistani student contributes to successful launch of satellite in China

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of ..

Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of issue: Nazeer Abbassi

13 minutes ago
 China has huge potential market for Pakistani good ..

China has huge potential market for Pakistani goods: Chinese expert

13 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street ..

Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street

15 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 97.200 kg drugs

ANF seizes 97.200 kg drugs

15 minutes ago
 Japanese Defense Ministry Calls Russian, Chinese S ..

Japanese Defense Ministry Calls Russian, Chinese Ships Passage Muscle-Flexing

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.