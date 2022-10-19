UrduPoint.com

German President Cancels Scheduled Trip To Kiev Over Security Issues - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 11:12 PM

German President Cancels Scheduled Trip to Kiev Over Security Issues - Reports

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has canceled his trip to Kiev, scheduled for Thursday, over security issues, Bild reported on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has canceled his trip to Kiev, scheduled for Thursday, over security issues, Bild reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, the trip was canceled by the office of the president as recommended by the Foreign Ministry, the Interior Ministry and security officials.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry German Kiev

Recent Stories

US on Track to Destroying Chemical Weapons Stockpi ..

US on Track to Destroying Chemical Weapons Stockpile by September 30, 2023 - Dip ..

2 minutes ago
 US Needs to Boost Oil Production While Keeping Com ..

US Needs to Boost Oil Production While Keeping Commitment to Clean Energy Shift ..

2 minutes ago
 French Opposition Pushes for Vote of No Confidence ..

French Opposition Pushes for Vote of No Confidence in Government Over Budget Row

2 minutes ago
 UK govt of Truss rocked as interior minister depar ..

UK govt of Truss rocked as interior minister departs

2 minutes ago
 State Dept. on Russia-Turkey Gas Hub: US Working W ..

State Dept. on Russia-Turkey Gas Hub: US Working With Ankara on Boosting Energy ..

6 minutes ago
 Default averted but at a very high political cost: ..

Default averted but at a very high political cost: Ishaq Dar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.