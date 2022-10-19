German President Cancels Scheduled Trip to Kiev Over Security Issues - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has canceled his trip to Kiev, scheduled for Thursday, over security issues, Bild reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, the trip was canceled by the office of the president as recommended by the Foreign Ministry, the Interior Ministry and security officials.