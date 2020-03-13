German President Cancels Visit to Mexico, Costa Rica Over COVID-19 Outbreak - Office

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier decided to cancel his visit to Mexico and Costa Rica over the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the president's office said on late Thursday.

The visit was scheduled for late March-early April but will be delayed over the coronavirus disease, according to the office.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. More than 127,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, with over 4,700 having died and 68,000 recovered. Over 2,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Germany with five fatalities.

On Wednesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 outbreak could be characterized as a pandemic.