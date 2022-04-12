UrduPoint.com

German President Confirms Kiev Refused To Host Him

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 08:39 PM

German President Confirms Kiev Refused to Host Him

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday confirmed that he was ready to visit Kiev alongside his colleagues from Poland and the Baltic states but the Ukrainian side has said that his visit was undesirable

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday confirmed that he was ready to visit Kiev alongside his colleagues from Poland and the Baltic states but the Ukrainian side has said that his visit was undesirable.

"Polish President Andrzej Duda, few days ago, suggested that we, together with the presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, make a trip to Kiev to send a strong signal of common European solidarity with Ukraine there. I was ready for this, but ... I must take note that in Kiev it was undesirable," Steinmeier told reporters in Warsaw.

Earlier in the day, Bild reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to host Steinmeier in Kiev due to his "close connections" to Russia in recent years.

