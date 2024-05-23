Open Menu

German President Decries Political 'violence' In Politics After Attacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM

German president decries political 'violence' in politics after attacks

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Thursday he was worried by the growing number of attacks on politicians at work or on the campaign trail.

"We must never get used to violence in the battle of political opinions," Steinmeier said at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the German constitution.

The basic law, promulgated in 1949, was a response to Germany's experience with political violence during World War II, Steinmeier said.

"No one knew better than the mothers and fathers of the constitution how violence undermines a democracy and tears down its foundations," Steinmeier said.

The constitution was not an end point but a "compass", Steinmeier said, calling on Germans to maintain a "political culture that is compatible with democracy".

The threat of political violence is growing again in Germany, the president said.

"We have received news of physical attacks on elected officials and politically active people almost every day," he said.

"I am deeply concerned about the coarsening of political life in our country."

Police this month arrested a man on suspicion of hitting a former mayor of Berlin in the head during a visit to a public library.

Franziska Giffey, now the Berlin state economy minister and a member of the ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD), was treated in hospital for light injuries.

Giffey's assault came just days after a European parliament member, also from the SPD, was hospitalised after four people attacked him while he was out canvassing.

Senior members of the government have also been confronted by angry mobs in recent months, with Economy Minister Robert Habeck blocked from leaving a ferry by a group of protesters.

Steinmeier also recalled the politically motivated murder of the conservative politician Walter Luebcke by neo-Nazis in 2019.

"His death is a reminder of how hate can turn into violence," Steinmeier said.

This week also saw proceedings open against the alleged ringleaders of a group who are said to have planned to storm the German parliament and overthrow the government.

The group of so-called Reichsbuerger, who deny the legitimacy of the modern German republic, allegedly planned to take MPs hostage and had compiled "lists of enemies" to be eliminated, according to prosecutors.

Related Topics

Murder Storm Police Parliament Democracy German Visit Germany Berlin Man 2019 World War Event From Government

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

3 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

10 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

19 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

19 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

19 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

19 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

19 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

19 hours ago

More Stories From World