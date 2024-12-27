Open Menu

German President Dissolves Parliament, Sets Feb 23 Election Date

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dissolved parliament on Friday and confirmed the expected February date for an early general election after the collapse of Olaf Scholz's government last month.

Confirming the February 23 date for the election, Steinmeier emphasised the need for "political stability" and appealed for the campaign to be "conducted with respect and decency".

The conservative CDU/CSU is leading in the polls on around 32 percent under its leader Friedrich Merz and even before last week's attack it had been promising a harder line on immigration as well as a rightward shift on social and economic policy.

