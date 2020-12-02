German President Doubts NATO Could Survive 4 More Years of Trump

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called Joe Biden's impending ascent to US presidency a lucky outcome, saying NATO would have fallen apart with Donald Trump in charge.

"We will again be able to talk to Americans without being driven apart by things we disagree on. It is a lot, considering what we have been through.

Frankly, I do not know if NATO would have survived four more years of Trump," he told weekly newspaper Die Zeit.

Steinmeier said he expected the Biden administration to prevent further erosion of multilateralism and the weakening of international organizations.

Trump has not conceded defeat in November's election. Despite this, his appointee for the post of the top US diplomat with NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison, acknowledged Biden's victory last week, saying his first trip to Europe would likely be to the alliance's head office in Brussels.