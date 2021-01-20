UrduPoint.com
German President 'greatly Relieved' At US Change Of Power

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:21 PM

German president 'greatly relieved' at US change of power

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed relief that Joe Biden was replacing Donald Trump as US president on Wednesday, calling it a "good day for democracy"

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed relief that Joe Biden was replacing Donald Trump as US president on Wednesday, calling it a "good day for democracy".

"I am greatly relieved that Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president today and move into the White House," the head of state said.

"I know this feeling is shared by many people in Germany."

