German President Hands Merkel Notice About End of Her Term

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday handed outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel a notice about the end of her term

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday handed outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel a notice about the end of her term.

Steinmeier also handed similar notices to other members of Merkel's government during a ceremony that takes place in the Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the president.

Earlier in the day, Steinmeier asked Merkel to continue her activities as the chancellor until a successor is appointed, the presidential office said.