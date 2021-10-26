UrduPoint.com

German President Hands Merkel Notice About End Of Her Term

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:15 PM

German President Hands Merkel Notice About End of Her Term

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday handed outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel a notice about the end of her term

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday handed outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel a notice about the end of her term.

Steinmeier also handed similar notices to other members of Merkel's government during a ceremony that takes place in the Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the president.

Earlier in the day, Steinmeier asked Merkel to continue her activities as the chancellor until a successor is appointed, the presidential office said.

Related Topics

German Angela Merkel Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan will strive with ADD member states for in ..

Pakistan will strive with ADD member states for innovative technology based solu ..

6 minutes ago
 Nearly 1.5 million visits recorded in 24 days at E ..

Nearly 1.5 million visits recorded in 24 days at Expo 2020 Dubai

6 minutes ago
 Evergreen Panel win election

Evergreen Panel win election

6 minutes ago
 ERC presents new batch of ambulances to Ethiopia

ERC presents new batch of ambulances to Ethiopia

20 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021:Pakistan to chase the target of ..

T20 World Cup 2021:Pakistan to chase the target of 135 runs in clash with New Ze ..

30 minutes ago
 AJK development working party reviews different pr ..

AJK development working party reviews different projects

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.