German President Hands Merkel Notice About End Of Her Term
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:15 PM
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday handed outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel a notice about the end of her term
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday handed outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel a notice about the end of her term.
Steinmeier also handed similar notices to other members of Merkel's government during a ceremony that takes place in the Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the president.
Earlier in the day, Steinmeier asked Merkel to continue her activities as the chancellor until a successor is appointed, the presidential office said.