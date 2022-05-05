UrduPoint.com

German President Holds Phone Talks With Zelenskyy After Diplomatic Scandal - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

German President Holds Phone Talks With Zelenskyy After Diplomatic Scandal - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the counterparts discussed "misunderstandings of the past," media reported on Thursday, citing the German president's office.

It was a first phone conversation between the presidents since a series of political and diplomatic scandals broke out between Berlin and Kiev after the Ukrainian authorities refused Steinmeier a visit in April. After that, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he was not yet planning visits to Ukraine.

Steinmeier and Zelenskyy discussed "misunderstandings of the past" during the conversation, and Zelenskyy personally invited Scholz and the entire German leadership to visit Kiev, the DPA news agency said.

According to Spiegel, the conversation lasted 45 minutes, and Steinmeier assured Zelenskyy of Germany's full support for Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Visit Germany Berlin Kiev April Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.