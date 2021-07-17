German President Meets Rescuers in Flooded Erftstadt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier traveled to the flood-hit town of Erftstadt in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Saturday, his office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier traveled to the flood-hit town of Erftstadt in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Saturday, his office said.

"Together with Minister President Armin Laschet, he assessed the scale of destruction and was briefed on the current situation and progress in relief efforts.

The Federal president also met with volunteers at the Erftstadt fire department," a statement read.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is reportedly expected to go to the neighboring state of Rhineland-Palatinate to look at the damage caused by catastrophic floods. The natural disaster has killed more than 100 in Germany and Belgium, with more than 1,000 reported missing.