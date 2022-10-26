German President Promises Berlin Will Deliver Two MLRS to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday that he promised his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that Berlin will deliver to MARS Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and four Panzerhaubitze 2000 to Kiev.

"Today I promised Mr. president (Zelenskyy) that two MARS systems, as well as four of our Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, will soon be transferred. In the coming days, they will be transferred to Ukraine," Steinmeier said during a briefing in Kiev.